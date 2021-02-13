Several warming shelters to open in Houston area ahead of winter weather blast

Several warming shelters will open in and around the Houston area in anticipation of the coming winter weather blast.

A major winter storm is expected to bring freezing rain and cold temperatures to many parts of Texas over the next several days. The National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings or watches for most Texas counties. The Houston area was forecast to have its coldest temperatures in 30 years.

George R. Brown Convention Center

The George R. Brown Convention Center will opening Sunday at 4:00 p.m. as a warming center to assist those who are experiencing homelessness and need protection from the winter weather.

Galveston Central Church

The shelter will open at 3 pm on Sunday, January 13 at 3308 Avenue O ½ in Galveston. Use entrance on O ½ for overnight intake.

The Salvation Army, Galveston County Community Action Council, the Red Cross and the City of Galveston are helping with supplies including cots, blankets, pillows and snacks. Anyone interested in donating hot meals, volunteering or who has any other questions can call Chad Smith at 346-324-4324 or email chad.m.smith1985@gmail.com.

Walker County Office of Emergency Management

The Walker County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) will activate an emergency warming shelter for Walker County residents as a winter blast moves in. The shelter, located at 455 SH 75 N in Huntsville, Texas will open on Sunday (February 14) at 5pm through Wednesday (February 17) at noon. Depending on weather conditions, dates and times may adjust. Citizens are required to bring necessary clothing, medication, toiletries, baby food, formula, diapers, etc. Pets are not allowed in the shelter. Due to COVID-19, social distancing and masks are required at all times in the shelter.If you need a warm place to stay during this event, you MUST call and register with the Emergency Operations Center at 936-435-8035 between the hours of 8am-5pm. Walker County identification is required for entry.

