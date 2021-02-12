LIST: Houston-area school districts modify instruction ahead of arctic blast

School Districts announce changes ahead of expected wintry weather

HOUSTON – Take a look at how school districts in the Houston area are modifying instruction as severe weather threatens Southeast Texas.

The districts are listed in alphabetical order:

Channelview ISD

Tuesday, Feb. 16 will be a virtual asynchronous learning day for Channelview Independent School District. Students will be required to login to SeeSaw or Google Classroom to complete assignments on Tuesday, Feb 16.

Galena Park ISD

Galena Park Independent School District will operate all campuses and District operations remotely on Tuesday, Feb. 15. Classes will operate on a remote basis on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

Additionally, all after-school activities and curbside meals are cancelled for Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 and Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.

Katy ISD

Katy Independent School District will be closed on Mon., Feb. 15. Professional development has also been canceled. On Tuesday, Feb. 16, all students will participate in asynchronous virtual learning and staff will work from home.

Spring Branch ISD

Based on the forecast for severe winter weather across the region and state early next week, Spring Branch ISD has made the following decisions:

Monday, Feb/ 15 – The district and all facilities will be closed for students and staff.

Tuesday, Feb. 16 - Remote/asynchronous learning day for all students and staff.

All students will learn from home.

All SBISD extracurricular activities are cancelled for Monday and Tuesday.

The district will make a determination about Wednesday as we continue to monitor the weather throughout the weekend and early part of next week.