These Houston-area COVID-19 testing, vaccination sites will temporarily close due to inclement weather

In anticipation of inclement weather, several Houston-area health departments announced they would be closing COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites early next week.

A major winter storm is expected to bring freezing rain and cold temperatures to many parts of Texas over the next several days. The National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings or watches for most Texas counties. The Houston area was forecast to have its coldest temperatures in 30 years.

Brazos County

COVID-19 testing at Bachmann Community Park on Feb. 16, 17, and 18 has been canceled due to the weather. The kiosk at St. Teresa’s Catholic Church will remain open for appointments.

Fort Bend County

Due to inclement weather, all Fort Bend County testing sites will be closed Monday, Feb. 15 and Tuesday, Feb. 16. In an announcement, Fort Bend County Health Officials said patients with appointment will receive a call to reschedule.

City of Houston

Houston Health Department testing and vaccination sites will be closed Monday, Feb. 15 and Tuesday, Feb. 16 due to inclement weather, the department stated in an announcement. Individuals with appointments will be contacted to reschedule.

