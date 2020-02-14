Houston’s biggest snowfall happened on Valentine’s Day

HOUSTON – The biggest snowfall in Houston’s history happened on Valentine’s Day in 1895.

According to the National Weather Service, Houston reported 20 inches of snow that fell on Feb. 14 and 15. The same system also dumped 16 inches of snow on Galveston.

The storm was part of a massive system that blanketed much of the southeastern United States in snow, but amounts of at least a foot of snow fell from Runge, Texas, all the way to near Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

This map from Space City Weather shows just how massive the winter storm was.

Temperatures dropped below 20 degrees after the massive snowfall.

The coldest day ever recorded in Houston was on Jan. 18, 1930, when the temperature fell to 5 degrees.