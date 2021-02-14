GRB to open as ‘warming center’ for those without heat, experiencing homelessness amid winter storm

HOUSTON – The George R. Brown Convention Center will open its door Sunday afternoon for those looking to escaping the winter weather.

“These shelters are necessary to get our populations that don’t have the capability to heat their own homes and the populations that are experiencing homelessness to get them out of the weather and get them into a warm place,” said Houston Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Rayne.

The GRB will begin accepting people beginning at 2 p.m. with the capacity to house up to 500 people if needed.

Pets will also be allowed but will be kept in a separate area, according to officials.

“BARC is here to set up some kennel space and have food and some basic care items for the people that come through our shelters with pets. They’ll be here to manage the area so the pets can you the facility and relieve themselves,” Rayne said.