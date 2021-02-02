5 things for Houstonians to know for Tuesday, Feb. 2

Here are things to know for Tuesday, Feb. 2:

1. Republican lawmakers push to make Texas’ anti-abortion laws among the most restrictive in the nation

Republican lawmakers, buoyed by a conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court and the trouncing of state-level Democrats in the November election, are pushing to reclaim Texas’ role as the vanguard among states restricting access to abortion this legislative session.

Legislators have promised to back a so-called “heartbeat bill” that would bar abortions before many women know they are pregnant. Anti-abortion advocates have urged them to challenge the Roe v. Wade decision that established the right to an abortion. And Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said at a “Texas Rally for Life” event in January that there is more “we must do to defend the unborn.”

With the GOP in control of state government and “a favorable backstop from the courts, it’s going to be a no-holds-barred approach for Republicans on abortion,” said Brandon Rottinghaus, a political science professor at the University of Houston.

Ad

Read more.

2. Sen. Paul Bettencourt, Crime Stoppers of Houston discuss ‘Caitlynne’s’ bill in honor of woman killed by husband

Senator Paul Bettencourt and Crime Stoppers of Houston held a press conference on “Caitlynne’s” bill filing on Personal Recognizance Bonds (PR bonds) Monday. Introduced by Bettencourt, the bill focuses on a growing public safety issue. The bill would prevent defendants from release on multiple PR bonds.

The press conference started at 10 a.m. at the Crime Stoppers of Houston Building and included several community leaders/officials.

The press conference comes nearly two years after pregnant Pasadena mom Caitlynne Infinger Guajardo was allegedly killed by her husband, who was out of jail due to a PR bond.

Read more.

Ad

3. Registration for Memorial Hermann COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru clinic in Sugar Land for those 65 and older now open

Memorial Hermann has partnered with Fort Bend County to offer a COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru clinic at Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land Wednesday, Feb. 3 to Saturday, Feb. 6.

Vaccinations will take place from 7 a.m. - 6:15 p.m. If you are 65 years of age or older, click here to complete a vaccination verification form that will confirm your eligibility for vaccination. If your eligibility is confirmed, a single-use, personalized scheduling link will be emailed to you.

Public registration is available only to those 65 years of age and older, consistent with the state’s Phase 1B guidance. Approximately 16,000 COVID-19 vaccinations will be administered, Memorial Hermann said.

Read more.

Ad

4. Posting a photo of your COVID-19 vaccination card on social media poses threat of identity theft, BBB warns

The Better Business Bureau is warning those who have received their COVID-19 vaccine to not share a photo of their vaccination card on social media.

According to the BBB, sharing a photo of a vaccination card poses a threat of identity theft as it displays self-identifying information including a person’s full name, date of birth, and where they received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Additionally, the BBB warns that photos of COVID-19 vaccination cards shared on social media can help scammers create phony versions.

Read more.

5. Hundreds of students caught cheating during remote learning

Since the pandemic started, schools have needed to quickly shift from face-to-face learning to learning and testing in a remote environment.

Ad

Cheating is nothing new. Now, whether it’s high school or college, cheating has gone high-tech. Since most schools are remote, the temptation to cheat has never been higher.

Some institutions with well-established honor codes have fallen victim.

Read more.

More headlines you may be interested in