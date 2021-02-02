After crushing cookie season, Girl Scouts are back with new ways to safely sell during pandemic

HOUSTON – It’s almost that time of year again -- Girl Scout Cookie time!

Last year, the coronavirus outbreak struck right in the middle of cookie season, but this year, the Girl Scouts are back, finding safe and innovative ways to carry on the tradition.

“March 2020, we had to make the really painful decision to suspend cookie sales to keep our girls and the community safe, and that had a really big impact on our general operations from the council level,” said Sara Orsi, director of communications at Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council. “And it was also really sad because there are so many girls in our community who work so hard every year to sell cookies and the proceeds from those cookies always stay local.”

Girl Scout troops have a choice to go digital, selling cookies through a link, or continue with in-person door-to-door and booth sales as long as they follow the CDC guidelines for mask-wearing and social distancing.

“We are really focusing on enabling our girls to sell in a safe and effective way,” Orsi said.

Seven-year-old Kadence White, a Brownie, has an ambitious goal this year.

“I want to sell 500 boxes of cookies!” White said.

Her mom, Lisa Brown White, said they’re about halfway to their goal just through virtual sales.

“We’ve done that literally, to be honest with you through the social media link. Our troop leader, our cookie manager, are doing everything that they can do to make this a normal situation for our Brownies and I’m very excited and happy about that,” Lisa White said.

The Girl Scouts are also using the GrubHub app to get you your cookie fix.

“So when you open the GrubHub app you’ll have the option to order Girl Scout cookies. And those cookies will be delivered to you, but there’s still a girl element to that sale because the girls are learning the back end of GrubHub they’re learning how to use that, from a business perspective,” Orsi said.

Things to know for Girl Scout cookie season:

- Girl Scouts will be following all CDC guidelines, wearing maks and practicing social distancing when conducting in-person sales

- Ask a Girl Scout for the link to her digital storefront or place an order directly with her. Contactless payments are encouraged

- Cookie fans can also get their cookies delivered via GrubHub

- To find local troop locate a cookie booth or buy cookies online go to girlscoutcookies.org