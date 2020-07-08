Ask 2: What documentation do you need to carry if you can’t wear a mask for health reasons?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: What kind of documentation do you need to carry if you physically or mentally cannot wear a mask? What classifies a medical exemption for the mandatory mask order?

Answer: Persons with a medical condition or disability that prevents wearing a face covering are exempt from the statewide executive order requiring all Texans to wear a mask in public spaces.

A report shares that health experts say legitimate medical conditions such as chronic asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease make it more difficult to breathe while wearing a mask. Other conditions include post-traumatic stress disorder, severe anxiety or claustrophobia, or autism which makes some sensitive to touch and texture.

The order does not state that Texans without masks are required to present proof of their medical condition.

Health experts warn that falsely claiming to have a disability to avoid wearing a mask is harmful to people who actually face medical conditions.

Click here to read the full order.

