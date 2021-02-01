PHOTOS: Beyoncé announces new ‘Icy Park’ collection that will “bring the streets to the slopes”

Beyonce sporting a pink crop top and leggings as part of her "Icy Park" collection.

HOUSTON – Your wardrobe is about to get “icy” as Beyonce gives a preview of her new fashion collection “Icy Park.”

In an announcement Jan. 25, the collection is in collaboration with Adidas and is said to “bring the streets to the slopes” and is the third installment to her “Ivy Park” line. The preview also included Beyonce modeling in skin-tight pink leggings and crop top with white sneakers, Billboard reported.

The Houston-native singer posted images of the new collection on her Instagram and Twitter pages, showcasing new activewear and footwear. A trailer was also posted on her Ivy Park webpage.

There is no official date set for the release of “Icy Park” in stores.

Celebrity guests such as rapper Gucci Mane, singer Kaash Paige and fashion model Hailey Bieber have posed with “Icy Park” gear, according to images shared on Ivy Park’s social media pages. You can see the preview below.

Ad

What do you think of Beyonce’s “Icy Park” Collection? Tell us in the comments below.