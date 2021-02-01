This Texas brewery named the best in the country

SA SPIRITS: Flavor-packed craft beer comes to life at Weathered Souls brewing

HOUSTON – A San Antonio brewery has been named the best in the U.S. by Hop Culture Magazine.

Weathered Souls Brewing Co. took the No. 1 spot on Hop Culture’s list of 12 Best Craft Breweries of 2020.

According to Hop Culture, it was Weathered Souls’ resilience amid the coronavirus pandemic that earned it the top spot on the list.

Last June, the brewery launched its “Black Is Beautiful” initiative with a mission to bring “awareness to the injustices that many people of color face daily,” Hop Culture reports.

The initiative encouraged other breweries to create an imperial stout recipe to raise awareness of social and racial injustice.

According to San Antonio Current, 1,200 breweries, representing all 50 U.S. states and 22 countries have taken part in the initiative.

San Antonio Current reports participating breweries agreed to donate all proceeds from their “Black Is Beautiful” stout to a local organization that supports social justice reform and racial equality.