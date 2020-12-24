Beyoncé foundation to donate $500K to families facing eviction amid COVID-19

FILE - This July 9, 2019 file photo shows Beyonce at the world premiere of "The Lion King" in Los Angeles. Beyonce announced Thursday, April 23, 2020 that her BEYGood charity will partner with Twitter's Jack Dorsey's Start Small campaign to provide $6 million in relief funds. In partnership with UCLA, the funds will go organizations providing mental wellness services.(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

HOUSTON – Beyoncé, through her nonprofit BeyGOOD, continues to provide ways to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Phase 2 of the BeyGOOD Impact Fund, it will provide $50,000 for those impacted by the housing crisis, BeyGOOD announced on its website.

“The housing moratorium is set to end on December 26th, resulting in mortgage foreclosures and rental evictions,” the nonprofit wrote in a press release. “Many families are impacted, due to the pandemic that resulted in job loss, sickness and overall economy downturn.”

The $5,000 grants will go to 100 individuals and families facing foreclosures or evictions. Recipients must provide all necessary documentation to the NAACP. The online application opens on Jan. 7, 2021.

Funds will be disbursed in late January. Round 2 will open in February.

BeyGOOD has been at the forefront of providing people with basic needs like food, water, household supplies, COVID testing and mental health support. While also supplying $10K grants to over 250 small businesses.

Beyoncé has also directed resources to Houston, including providing more than 500 COVID-19 tests, partnering with a local church for a drive-thru food distribution site and supplying basic necessities to those in need through local organizations.