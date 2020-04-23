Beyonce’s BeyGOOD giving to Houston outreach groups amid pandemic

HOUSTON – Superstar Houston native Beyonce Knowles is providing relief for Houston residents through outreach programs supported by her BeyGOOD organization.

Some of the groups receiving support in the Houston area are United Memorial Medical Center, Houston National Alliance in Mental Illness and Bread of Life.

BeyGOOD says in a statement on its website that it is providing basic needs, such as food, water, cleaning supplies, medicines, face masks, and personal hygiene items through these organizations.

The effort is part of a $6 million effort with Twitter’s Jack Dorsey to help community-based organizations to help people in Houston, New York, New Orleans and Detroit.

“Communities of color are suffering by epic proportions due to the covid-19 pandemic,” the statement on the BeyGOOD website reads, in part. “Many families live in underserved areas with homes that make it harder to practice social distancing. Communities that were already lacking funds for education, health and housing are now faced with alarming infection rates and fatalities. And these communities lack access to testing and equitable health care. … These are unprecedented times and it will take our collective efforts to make a difference.”

