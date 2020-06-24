Beyoncé is helping Black-owned businesses with new directory and some Houston spots are on the list

HOUSTON – Houston’s own Beyoncé Knowles-Carter is showing her support of Black-owned businesses across the country amid growing calls for social justice.

The superstar released a directory of black-owned businesses along with her song “Black Parade” on Juneteenth and some local businesses were included in that list.

Houston This is Soul Food near Houston’s Third Ward is one of those businesses and KPRC 2′s Brandon Walker caught up with the owner Tuesday.

Businesses that wish to be included in the directory can sign up on the Black Owned Everything website.