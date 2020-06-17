Houston pastor collaborates with Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion to open food distribution site for COVID-19 relief efforts

HOUSTON – Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion have teamed up with a Houston pastor’s organization for COVID-19 relief by opening a drive-thru food distribution site.

The distribution site is at St. John’s Downtown Houston every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and is also offering free COVID-19 testing.

Rudy Rasmus is the pastor of the church located at 2019 Crawford St. and the founder of Bread of Life, Inc. Rasmus said the organization is also accepting resumes from mental health care professionals who specialize in trauma and/or natural disasters.

Rasmus said he has made it his mission to respond to life’s disasters. On Instagram, he thanked the two Houston natives and artists for their donations to Bread of Life with proceeds from the “Savage” Remix.

“Our sincere thanks to @theestallion for generously donating @breadoflifehoutx the proceeds from the remix of her song ‘Savage (feat. @beyonce)’ where she mentions our COVID19 relief efforts ... thanks also to @rocnation for making the connection!!” Rasmus said.

“Now, we are taking another step forward with the mental health of our community by putting caseworkers on the ground. We will be looking for those who have been most affected healthwise and have the least support. That’s where we will specialize,” Rasmus said.