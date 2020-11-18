Inside Houston’s underground world of street racing

Houston – Cars speeding down a freeway, doing burnouts and donuts in parking lots. It’s all part of Houston’s dangerous phenomena of street racing. Dozens of cars or motorcycles weaving in and out of traffic can be a hassle or a nuisance, and it also puts innocent drivers and families at risk.

Harris County

There’s been at least three deaths connected to street racing in Harris County in the last three months.

Here’s a look at some alleged street racing crashes in the Houston-area over the last six months.

June 2020

WATCH: Wild chase ends in crash after suspected street racing

July 2020

WATCH: Car splits in deadly crash; witness says vehicles involved were street racing

August 2020

WATCH: Street racers shut down Westheimer and Sage intersection

September 2020

WATCH: Father of three, caught in the middle of an illegal street race, is remembered.

October 2020

Motorcyclist killed after falling from interchange, reportedly racing vehicle on freeway

Montgomery County

Montgomery County doesn’t experience as much street racing as Harris County. According to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, here is the number of arrests that have been made for people charged with racing in the county going back to 2017:

Street racing arrests in Montgomery County, 2017-2020.

Street racing punishments

The crime of racing on a highway in the Texas Transportation Code (Section 545.420) can be a misdemeanor if no one is hurt or up to a second degree felony (2 to 20 years in prison) if someone is seriously injured or killed.

