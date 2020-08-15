WATCH: Street racers shut down Westheimer and Sage intersection

HOUSTON, Texas – A group of street car racers shut down the intersection of Westheimer and Sage in the Galleria area overnight to donuts and other stunts.

Cellphone footage footage shows drivers doing stunts in the intersection as traffic is at a standstill around them.

Police were called to the scene and cleared the intersection. No injuries were reported. It’s unclear if anyone was arrested in connection with the incident.

Another incident overnight involved several dirt bikes and 4-wheelers driving erratically and on the wrong side of the road in the 1100 block of W Loop S. Two of the drivers led police on a short chase, which ended when one of the vehicles collided with an HPD cruiser. The officer was not injured in the crash.

The two individuals were taken to an area hospital.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office said it is considering charges in the incident.

It’s unclear if the two incidents are related.