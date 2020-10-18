Motorcyclist killed after reportedly racing vehicle on Gulf Freeway, officials say

HOUSTON – A motorcyclist that may have been racing on the Gulf Freeway was killed on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Authorities said the man crashed and fell off of an interchange. The crash happened on the northbound ramp of the Gulf Freeway that connects to Interstate 610 East.

The rider may have been racing a silver Chrysler 300 when he crashed and fell onto the feeder below, officials said.

Officials said the crash is not considered a hit-and-run since there was never any contact between the motorcycle and the other car.

Houston fire and police departments responded to the crash. The investigation is ongoing.