HOUSTON – A wild chase with alleged street racers ended in a violent crash in north Harris County, deputies said.

Deputies said the incident happened on Aldine Bender and Airline Drive at around 2 a.m.

Investigators said the suspects were fleeing from deputies in a truck when they jumped a curb and smashed into a car sitting in a PLS Check Cashers parking lot.

Deputies said the four people in the truck tried to run away and at some point tried to get rid of a gun, but they were all detained.