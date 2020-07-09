Car splits in deadly crash in NW Houston; witness says vehicles involved were street racing

HOUSTON – A car split in half in a deadly accident in northwest Houston Wednesday night, police said.

Police said a man died in the accident and they are investigating whether he was street racing at the time.

The incident happened on North Houston Rosslyn Road near Log Hollow Drive at around 10:40 p.m.

According to officers, a witness told them a Honda Hatchback was racing another vehicle when it veered off the road and ran into a tree.

The victim, a man in his mid-20s, was thrown from the car and died at the scene.

Police said they are searching for surveillance video to see if they can get more information on the other vehicle the witness reported seeing.