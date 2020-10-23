71ºF

Body of HPD Sgt. Preston escorted to funeral home

Aaron Barker, Senior Digital Editor

Tags: Harold Preston, Elmer Manzano, Courtney Weller, Officer-Involved Shooting, HPD, Houston, Local
Police motorcycles escort a hearse carrying the body of Houston police Sgt. Harold Preston to a funeral home Oct. 23, 2020.
Police motorcycles escort a hearse carrying the body of Houston police Sgt. Harold Preston to a funeral home Oct. 23, 2020. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – The body of a slain Houston police sergeant was escorted Friday to a funeral home.

Sgt. Harold Preston was shot and killed Tuesday after responding to a domestic disturbance.

Elmer Manzano is accused of firing the fatal shots. He is also accused of wounding his own 14-year-old son and Houston police Officer Courtney Weller during the shooting.

Police have not yet announced funeral arrangements for Preston.

Manzano is being held in jail on both state and federal charges.

You can watch a replay of the procession in the video player below.

