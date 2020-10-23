Funeral details for fallen HPD Sgt. Harold Preston announced

HOUSTON – The funeral arrangements for Houston Police Department Sgt. Harold Preston has been released Friday.

The funeral begins at 11 a.m. Thursday at Grace Community Church in southeast Houston. The church is at 14505 Gulf Fwy between Dixie Road and Beltway 8.

The viewing is from 8 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

Fiancee of fallen HPD Sgt. Harold Preston: ‘He can’t take away my memories’

On Saturday, Oct. 31, the department will motorcade with the family through the city of Houston so Houstonians can say a final goodbye to their fallen hero.

Preston was killed in the line of duty while responding to a disturbance call on Tuesday. He is remembered by a long-serving member of HPD.