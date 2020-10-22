Fiancee of fallen HPD Sgt. Harold Preston: ‘He can’t take away my memories’

HOUSTON – Flenda Whitney shared so many memories about her fiance Sgt. Harold Preston, who was killed in the line of duty in Tuesday’s shooting in Houston. She said it’s tough and she’s taking things one day at a time.

He was a public servant, who dedicated all 41 years of his career to the Houston Police Department, a father, fiance, friend and hero.

He was a man of faith, filled with love humor and compassion. That’s the man Whitney says she remembers.

“This is how I want to remember him too not like I saw him last,” she said.

It was a love story and friendship that started in 1985 for Whitney and Preston.

“He had a pleasant sense of humor he was soft-spoken," Whitney said. “I’m very grateful to have had him in my life.”

She said she feels like she is living in a nightmare that she can’t wake up from.

Whitney remembers saying goodbye to Preston at the hospital. He was fatally shot twice in the head and once in the shoulder.

“I put my face next to his told him that I loved him and told him thank you for loving me," she said.

She said Preston died doing what he loves and was expected to retire before the shooting.

“He actually was supposed to retire in March and then June and then September and when I would ask what is going on why haven’t you taken the paperwork in? ‘Well, I looked at the schedule, they are really in a bind, they are short,’” Whitney said.

She said she is still in shock and disbelief.

“It’s just been hard," Whitney. "Why would anybody do this to him? This man has no idea what life he has taken. He really would have helped him.”

She said she will hold on to the memories of him and keep his spirit alive.

“He can’t take away my memories, I have years of memories. I have pictures. So he didn’t kill that and I’ll never let him kill that," Whitney said.