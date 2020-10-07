5 things for Houstonians to know for Wednesday, Oct. 7

Here are things you need to know for Wednesday, Oct. 7:

1. President Trump halts COVID-19 relief talks, stimulus check negotiations until after election

President Donald Trump says he has instructed aides to stop negotiating on a coronavirus aid plan until after the election, roiling stock markets hoping for an economic boost for hard-hit industries such as the airlines.

Trump, who has the coronavirus himself, tweeted Tuesday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was not negotiating in good faith. He says, “I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business.”

2. Feds order the state to take over Hurricane Harvey rebuilding funds from the city of Houston

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development is putting the State of Texas back in charge over the City of Houston – when it comes to Harvey relief dollars for putting homeowners back in their homes.

In a letter to the General Land Office, HUD’s Acting Assistant Secretary says they are approving the state’s Action Plan Amendment Number 7 for Community Block Grant disaster recovery funds to be administered by the state.

3. Netflix indicted in Texas over depiction of children in ‘Cuties’ film

Netflix is facing a criminal charge following backlash over the movie “Cuties.”

The French film follows an 11-year-old girl living in Paris who wants to join a local “free-spirited dance crew.” The charge, which was filed in Tyler County in Texas, accuses that the film sexualizes young girls.

In Texas, a corporation convicted of a felony can face a fine of up to $20,000, according to the penal code. If the court further finds that the company benefited financially from the crime, the penalties can increase to twice the amount earned.

4. Mother, boyfriend put 2-year-old Maliyah Bass' body in storm drain after killing her, court documents say

The mother of Maliyah Bass and her boyfriend are in custody and charged in connection with the death of the 2-year-old, Houston police said Tuesday.

Sahara Ervin, 20, and Travion Thompson, 21, were charged with injury to a child and tampering with evidence in the August death of Maliyah.

Court documents said the couple killed Maliyah and put her body in a storm drain.

5. Pasadena couple accused of abusing 2 small children charged, investigators say

A Pasadena couple accused of abusing their two small sons, one of whom died, were both arrested and charged.

Austin Reid, 22, and Emily Aust, 26, were both charged with two counts of injury to a child after being accused of beating and burning both Aust’s 2-year-old toddler in 2019 and newborn son earlier this year.

“Essentially, these two defendants showed a pattern of abuse and neglect,” said Assist. Harris County Attorney, Gilbert Sawtelle.

