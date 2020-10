HOUSTON – Matagorda County Sheriff Frank Osborne was arrested and charged with tampering with a government record, according to court records.

The indictment alleges Osborne removed or redacted the jailing record of an inmate from the Matagorda County Jail on or about Feb. 3, 2020, according to court records.

KPRC 2 has learned that Osborne is out of jail on a $5,000 bond.

This is a developing story.