Mother, boyfriend charged in connection with death of 2-year-old daughter, Maliyah Bass

HOUSTON – The mother of Maliyah Bass and her boyfriend are in custody and charged in connection with the death of the 2-year-old, Houston police said Tuesday.

Sahara Ervin, 20, and Travion Thompson, 21, were charged with injury to a child and tampering with evidence in the August death of Maliyah.

The little girl’s remains were positively identified as those found in Brays Bayou, her family confirmed. She was previously reported missing in southwest Houston.

In August, an Amber Alert was issued after Ervin and Thompson told investigators they left Maliyah to play on the playground while they were inside their apartment making breakfast. They told police Maliyah was gone when they returned.

Houston activist Quanell X met with Ervin and Thompson shortly after the child’s disappearance and said the couple’s story left him with a lot of questions.

“Who kidnapped the child? Was she ever kidnapped? We don’t know yet but it doesn’t pass the smell test,” he said at the time. “No responsible parent would leave their child on the playground like that for five minutes knowing it’s a high crime area and shut the door behind them.”

Quanell X said he was concerned with the living conditions he saw inside. He said it was very rough conditions for a child. He said while he won’t represent the family, he plans to get to the truth.

In 2019, Quanell X helped to bring 4-year-old Maleah Davis' body from Arkansas back to Houston.