Presidential, vice presidential debates: This is what you need to know, how to watch

HOUSTON – President Donald Trump and former Vice President and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will debate for the first time in Cleveland, Ohio in less than two weeks.

Three debates are scheduled between Trump and Biden. One vice presidential debate is also scheduled.

When will the debates be held?

The first presidential debate is slated for Sept. 29 on the joint campus at the Sheila and Eric Samson Pavilion shared by Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic.

Two more presidential debates and the vice presidential debate will be held in October.

The vice presidential debate is scheduled Oct. 7 at the University of Utah, between Vice President Mike Pence and Biden’s running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris.

The second presidential debate is planned for Oct. 15 at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami.

The last debate prior to the election is set for Oct. 22 at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.

Who will be moderating?

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace will moderate the first debate, which will be held from 9 to 10:30 p.m. Eastern time, according to the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates.

USA Today Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page will moderate the vice-presidential debate event.

Steve Scully of C-SPAN will moderate the town hall meeting format of the second debate on Oct. 15.

NBC’s Kristen Welker will moderate the final presidential debate.

What’s the format?

Each of the debates will run for 90 minutes with no commercial breaks.

How can I watch?

You will be able to watch on the major networks, as well as online. Check back here in the days prior to the debates for more information about streaming on Click2Houston.com.