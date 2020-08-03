5 things for Houstonians to know for Monday, August 3

Here are things you need to know for Monday, August 3:

1. GALLERY: SpaceX capsule and NASA crew make 1st splashdown in 45 years

Two NASA astronauts returned to Earth on Sunday in a dramatic, retro-style splashdown, their capsule parachuting into the Gulf of Mexico to close out an unprecedented test flight by Elon Musk's SpaceX company.

It was the first splashdown by U.S. astronauts in 45 years, with the first commercially built and operated spacecraft to carry people to and from orbit. The return clears the way for another SpaceX crew launch as early as next month and possible tourist flights next year.

2. Debate begins for who's first in line for COVID-19 vaccine

Who gets to be first in line for a COVID-19 vaccine? U.S. health authorities hope by late next month to have some draft guidance on how to ration initial doses, but it’s a vexing decision.

Traditionally, first in line for a scarce vaccine are health workers and the people most vulnerable to the targeted infection.

But Collins tossed new ideas into the mix: Consider geography and give priority to people where an outbreak is hitting hardest.

3. Trump, GOP soften on opposition to $600 jobless benefit

The White House and its GOP allies appear to be retreating from their opposition to a $600-per-week supplemental unemployment benefit that has propped up the economy and family budgets.

President Donald Trump is eager to extend the benefit, undercutting his GOP allies on Capitol Hill who have spent considerable effort devising an alternative that could unite Republicans.

The unemployment insurance is a principal element as talks continue on a COVID-19 relief bill, which is expected to grow considerably from a $1 trillion-plus GOP draft released last week.

4. Judge Hidalgo, Gov. Abbott dispute who has authority to allow in-person learning

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said she is disappointed by Gov. Greg Abbott’s guidance on reopening schools. Hidalgo urges local school districts to follow an online-only approach while Abbott said each district should decide.

While most local school districts are starting the year of virtually, Hidalgo previously ordered all public and non-religious private schools within the county to remain closed until at least Sept. 8.

5. Float on a boat and enjoy a flick at this floating cinema coming to Houston in September

Drive-in movie theaters are seeing a resurgence amid the coronavirus pandemic, but one company wants to take it a step further -- on the water.

Australian-based movie theater company Beyond Cinema will be offering a “boat-in” movie theater where visitors can watch movies while floating on a boat in a lake, taking social distancing to the next level.

The theater plans to make a visit to Houston on the week of September 9, with a lineup of both classic and modern movie showings.

3 things to share

WORD OF THE DAY

Paludal [puh-lood-l, pal-yuh-dl] (adjective) 1. of or relating to marshes; 2. produced by marshes, as miasma or disease.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

Aug. 3, 1958: The U.S. nuclear submarine Nautilus accomplishes the first undersea voyage to the geographic North Pole. The Nautilus - the world’s first nuclear submarine - dived at Point Barrow, Alaska, and traveled nearly 1,000 miles under the Arctic ice cap to reach the top of the world.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“You have succeeded in life when all you really want is only what you really need.” - Vernon Howard

