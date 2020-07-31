Houston’s Wild West Bar closes after 40 years

HOUSTON – Houstonians are pouring memories instead of beer after the owners of Wild West Bar announced they have closed the bar after 40 years.

In a Facebook post put on their page Thursday, owner Ticia Sly wrote at length about the history of Wild West Bar and how Houstonians have embraced its “honky-tonk”.

“Wild West has been a proud host to all types of events imaginable. For me personally, Wild West was where I met my husband and raised my children,” said Sly. “I made some amazing friends and amazing people. So, with a heavy heart I say goodbye to an old friend.”

🖤 Thank you Houston for an amazing 40 Years 🖤 • • If you have a great and funny memory to share please comment below. 💕 @ Wild West Houston Posted by Wild West Houston on Thursday, July 30, 2020

The bar was first known as Midnight Rodeo, when it opened at the corner of Longpoint and Gessner in 1981. Sly later changed the name to Wild West Bar due to “an identity crisis”.

Wild West Bar welcomed many top country music artists such as Toby Keith, Willie Nelson, and George Strait. Bar founder John McCormick was able to bring his inspiration from other bars in the area by bringing live entertainment and a racetrack dance floor that allowed patrons to be a star.

According to Sly, the bar also won numerous awards and was listed in several top 100 lists, including “best concepts in the nation” by Nightclub and Bar Magazine.