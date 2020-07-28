Float on a boat and enjoy a flick at this floating cinema coming to Houston in September

HOUSTON – Drive-in movie theaters are seeing a resurgence amid the coronavirus pandemic, but one company wants to take it a step further -- on the water.

Australian-based movie theater company Beyond Cinema will be offering a “boat-in” movie theater where visitors can watch movies while floating on a boat in a lake, taking social distancing to the next level.

The theater plans to make a visit to Houston on the week of September 9, with a lineup of both classic and modern movie showings.

No location has been determined for the theater.

The cinema will have between 12 and 24 boats with each holding up to eight people. There will be free popcorn and other concessions available for purchase.

To reserve your spot at this one-of-a-kind experience, click here.