Alice’s Tall Texan Drive Inn closes after 40 years in the Heights

HOUSTON – It is the end of an era for one legendary bar in the Heights area.

Like many other businesses, Alice’s Tall Texan Drive Inn was forced to close amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Owner Alice Ward said, after 40 years in business, there was just too much working against the business.

“I hate that we have to do but we have to do it,” Ward said. “I’m going to be 80 years old, and it’s time for me to close it down.”

On Saturday, customers and supporters gathered at the bar for a final farewell filled with food, beer and music. People said Alice’s Tall Texan was more than a bar, and it will truly be missed.

“It’s just sad that the whole COVID thing... these people can’t make ends meet. We are losing history every time we turn around.” Cathy said.

Alice’s Tall Texan was referred to by man as Houston’s friendliest bar.

“It was just always a nice treasure to come here. A small place you could play the jukebox, play pool, watch the Astros, Texans and Rockets. It’s was just a nice neighborhood charm place,” customer Zach Rosen said.

Ceida Rodriguez has worked at Alice’s Tall Texan for four years and has too many memories.

“You can come in here and not know anyone and someone was going to talk to you,” Rodriguez said.

Later this month, Ward plans to sell memorabilia such as beer signs and tables. The bar is still trying to figure out how to sell draft beer in growlers.

“I will miss it,” Alice said.