5 things for Houstonians to know for Tuesday, July 21

Here are things you need to know for Tuesday, July 21:

1. Houston nurse struck and killed while jogging remembered for infectious personality

A Houston nurse struck and killed Friday by a vehicle near Hermann Park is being remembered for his infectious personality.

Ronnel Lapid, 30, died on July 17 while he was engaged in his favorite past time — running.

Lapid was the middle child of three siblings. His older sister, Dianne, said Lapid left his job as a nurse in Dallas to be closer to family. He had only been working in the ICU at Houston Methodist Hospital for about two months before tragedy struck. Registered nurse McKenzie Diskin said in that short time, Lapid made an impact.

Read more.

2. With Hispanic community among hardest hit, Gov. Abbott’s office issues Spanish PSA encouraging testing, hygiene

The Hispanic community has been one of the communities hardest hit by the coronavirus in Texas.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, about 40% of people who have tested positive for coronavirus are Hispanic. The DSHS data also showed that nearly 30% of those who have died from the illness are Hispanic.

Gov. Greg Abbott’s office launched a Spanish-language public service announcement Monday in an effort to bring more awareness in the community and mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Read more.

3. Trash pickup, services may be impacted as hundreds of Houston workers contract COVID-19, Turner said

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Monday that trash pickup, street repairs and other city services may be impacted as more than 200 city employees have contracted COVID-19.

In the Monday press conference, Turner announced that 224 city or municipal employees had tested positive for coronavirus and two employees of Houston Public Works died from the virus Friday.

Read more.

4. ‘The Nutcracker’ canceled: What the Houston Ballet said about $5M show on the coronavirus chopping block

Houston will not have “The Nutcracker” this holiday season, the Houston Ballet announced Monday.

The performing arts organization announced the change amid its redesigned season for the 2020-2021 year.

In a release about the changes the Houston Ballet shared these words about the holiday staple: " ‘The Nutcracker’ (November 27 – December 27, 2020), which generates $5 million in revenue, will not be performed as planned.

Read more.

5. Tropics are revving up! What we know about the three tropical flare-ups happening right now

The tropics are starting to rev up. KPRC 2 chief meteorologist Frank Billingsley has a look at what you need to know about the three flare-ups happening in the Gulf right now.

Read more.

3 things to share

WORD OF THE DAY

Egest [ee-jest, ih-jest] (verb) (used with object) to discharge, as from the body; void (opposed to ingest).

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

July 21, 1861: In the First Battle of Bull Run, the first major land battle of the Civil War, a large Union force under General Irvin McDowell is routed by a Confederate army under General Pierre G.T. Beauregard.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Adventure is worthwhile.” - Aesop

