With Hispanic community among hardest hit, Gov. Abbott’s office issues Spanish PSA encouraging testing, hygiene

HOUSTON – The Hispanic community has been one of the communities hardest hit by the coronavirus in Texas.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, about 40% of people who have tested positive for coronavirus are Hispanic. The DSHS data also showed that nearly 30% of those who have died from the illness are Hispanic.

In Harris County and Houston combined, about 14,500 Hispanic people have tested positive for COVID-19, which is the highest out of all the specified races in the area. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced Monday that of the seven new coronavirus-related deaths, six were members of the Hispanic community.

Gov. Greg Abbott’s office launched a Spanish-language public service announcement Monday in an effort to bring more awareness in the community and mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

In the PSA, Dr. Francisco Cigarroa, from UT Medical Center in San Antonio, delivers a simple plea to the community: “wash your hands regularly, stay home as much as possible, and if you need to leave your house, please use a mask.”

Cigarroa also asked people to stay six feet away from others, if they must go out.

“Working together, we can slow the spread of COVID-19 in Texas,” Cigarroa said. “Working together, we can protect our family and every person in this great state of Texas.”

Watch the PSA below