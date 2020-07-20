Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner to discuss the city’s response to COVID-19

HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will speak about the city’s response to the coronavirus pandemic Monday at 3 p.m.
KPRC 2 is planning to live stream the news conference and provide it for viewing at the top of this article.
Here is Turner’s latest words about the pandemic:
As we begin another week, let’s please remember to mask up, social distance, and practice proper hygiene methods as we all work to combat #COVID19.— Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) July 20, 2020
Let’s tackle and sack this pandemic together #Houston.#MaskUpHou #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/egfthtZGH4