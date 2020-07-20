89ºF

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner to discuss the city’s response to COVID-19

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Tags: Houston, Sylvester Turner, coronavirus, COVID-19
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner

HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will speak about the city’s response to the coronavirus pandemic Monday at 3 p.m.

KPRC 2 is planning to live stream the news conference and provide it for viewing at the top of this article.

Here is Turner’s latest words about the pandemic:

