SpaceX launches South Korean military satellite

HOUSTON – SpaceX launched a South Korean military communications satellite called Anasis II on Monday.

The launch from the Falcon 9 rocket took place from SLC-40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

New T-0 of 5:30 p.m. EDT for weather. Vehicle and payload continue to look good for launch — SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 20, 2020

Targeting Monday, July 20 for Falcon 9 launch of ANASIS-II from SLC-40 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 18, 2020

Anasis-II was originally scheduled to launch on July 14.