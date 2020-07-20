SpaceX launches South Korean military satellite

HOUSTON – SpaceX launched a South Korean military communications satellite called Anasis II on Monday.
The launch from the Falcon 9 rocket took place from SLC-40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.
Liftoff! pic.twitter.com/Tn1kU6LtkB— SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 20, 2020
New T-0 of 5:30 p.m. EDT for weather. Vehicle and payload continue to look good for launch— SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 20, 2020
Watch live: SpaceX attempts to launch South Korean military communications satellite. MORE--> https://www.click2houston.com/news/national/2020/07/20/spacex-attempting-to-launch-south-korean-military-satellite-monday/Posted by KPRC2 / Click2Houston on Monday, July 20, 2020
Targeting Monday, July 20 for Falcon 9 launch of ANASIS-II from SLC-40— SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 18, 2020
Anasis-II was originally scheduled to launch on July 14.
Comet NEOWISE over Falcon 9 and ANASIS-II vertical on SLC-40. Today’s launch window opens at 5:00 p.m. EDT and closes at 8:55 p.m. EDT, and weather is looking 70% favorable → https://t.co/bJFjLCzWdK pic.twitter.com/5ITydgvQVI— SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 20, 2020