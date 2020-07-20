87ºF

SpaceX launches South Korean military satellite

SpaceX launch on July 20, 2020.
HOUSTON – SpaceX launched a South Korean military communications satellite called Anasis II on Monday.

The launch from the Falcon 9 rocket took place from SLC-40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

Anasis-II was originally scheduled to launch on July 14.

