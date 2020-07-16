Ask 2: Will bus service be available for students who need it?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

The question: Will bus service be available for students who need it?

The answer: Depending on the district, bus service will be available for students who require it, but be prepared to see additional safety procedures such as frequent cleaning, social distancing practices and lots of hand sanitizer.

Buses will be cleaned after each trip, and will have cleaning supplies and sanitizer in stock inside each bus.

Buses will also have all windows opened to provide ventilation, and students will also be required to wear masks while riding the bus.

Districts such as Spring ISD and Clear Creek ISD will provide bus transportation for students, but they must notify their school beforehand.

YES Prep and KIPP Texas Schools will provide transportation, but social distancing will be enforced even at the bus stop.

