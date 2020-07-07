Clear Creek ISD: What parents should know about Clear Connections Online Academy

Like many districts, Clear Creek ISD is still preparing for the upcoming school year.

The district has formed a committee dedicated to developing a strategic and safe plan to reopen Clear Creek ISD schools in August.

So far, CCISD has approved a list of committee recommendations which address safety, health, PPE and technology.

Here’s what to know for so far:

Calendar

The first day of school is scheduled for August 18, 2020.

The calendar was board approved before the coronavirus pandemic.

The committee is considering creating a modified school calendar with transitions to online learning in the event of a COVID-19 resurgence.

Click here to view the 2020-2021 school calendar.

Measures underway or being considered

Safety

Extend the school day to implement health and safety protocols, as needed.

Develop individual facility schedules/plans based on the unique floorplan of each building.

Develop health/safety protocols for each extracurricular activity and student organizations.

Analyze/select additional safety equipment, as appropriate, for use in each extracurricular activity and student organizations.

Clean and disinfect facilities, vehicles, furniture and in accordance with health regulations and guidelines

Health

Develop/implement mental health supports for students and employees.

Provide trauma-sensitive professional learning for all staff.

PPE

The Texas Education Agency is shipping Personal Protective Equipment such as disposable face masks, plastic face shields, desk partitions and thermometers to school districts.

Mask requirements will be determined at the governor’s level for application.

Technology

Deploy 1 to 1 laptop computers to students in grades 4 and 5.

Provide training for parents on the use of CCISD online learning software and resources.

Make campus computer labs available for students during extended hours while adhering to all health/safety protocols.

Provide transportation services for students in areas without internet service to bring them to school to utilize computer labs.

Create a mobile computer lab with hotspots and laptops.

Publicize CCISD outdoor wireless locations.

Partner with community centers to provide CCISD access points for students to connect securely.

Instruction methods offered

Clear Creek ISD intends to offer face-to-face instruction, as well as virtual instruction for families who feel uneasy sending their students to campus.

Face-to-face

The district plans to welcome more than 40,000 students back into schools and maintain a regular schedule as much as possible with social distancing and COVID-19 safety measures.

The district has extended the school day by 10 minutes to make up for time dedicated to following health protocols throughout the day.

Virtual

Clear Connections Online Academy is a self-paced instruction that allows students to learn fully from home. According to CCISD, the online academy does require a great deal of parental involvement. Students may be required to come to a CCISD facility to take unit or semester exams. A course catalog and enrollment instructions will be shared soon.

Survey

Parents and students were asked to complete a survey by May 28.

The Safely Reopen CCISD Committee has used this feedback to develop the previously mentioned recommendations to strategically and safely reopen Clear Creek ISD schools in August.

Recent updates

Do you have questions about Clear Creek ISD’s plan?

Fill out the form below and we’ll work to find the answer to your question.