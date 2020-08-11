Some Clear Creek ISD parents demand in-person learning begin no later than Sept. 8

HOUSTON – A group of parents held signs that read “Facts not fear” outside of the Clear Creek Independent School District Educational Support Center in League City Monday afternoon.

The protesting parents said they don’t want school officials to change the back-to-school date again and they want their kids to go back to in-person learning on Sept. 8 and no later. The first day of classes is Aug. 24.

“It is affecting their mental health, it’s teaching them not to trust adults who are looking out for their best interest,” said parent Christine Parizo.

Parizo, who has two children in Clear Creek ISD schools, said she organized the protest outside of the school board’s workshop to pressure school officials.

She along with several other parents want their kids physically back in classes on Sept. 8. They believe their students are not benefiting from being away and it’s doing more harm than good for them to be home.

“For parents who have to work outside the home or the children who aren’t safe right now this is affecting them in ways we can’t even imagine,” said Parizo.

“Yes, if there is something that happens, yes, then we as parents are compassionate. We understand but for those students ready to be back in brick and mortar let them be back,” said parent Deanna Scott.

Other parents say they are glad the school district is phasing students in and taking their time bringing students back.

“We have a better chance of kids going to school and staying in school as opposed to doing everything swiftly and then maybe having to send them all home in 3 or four weeks,” said parent Ruth Meyer.

A spokesperson for Clear Creek ISD told KPRC 2 that the district is following “valuable input from the medical field,” while making decisions. They issued the following statement:

“As the superintendent shared ....we do feel the longer schools are closed, the more distant children become from the school experiences that bring them joy. The extension of the first group of students to two weeks is understandably creating a hardship for families who are not in the first group, and for that we apologize. These decisions are made with the health and well-being of all in mind.”