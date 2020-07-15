Popular cajun-style restaurant closes its doors due to coronavirus after 11 years

HOUSTON – Kingwood favorite Zachary’s Cajun Cafe has decided to close its doors indefinitely due to financial issues related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The popular Cajun-style restaurant, which opened in 2009 made the announcement via Facebook earlier this month.

“It was a good ride and thank you all for your support throughout the years,” the restaurant said on Facebook.

Many of their Facebook followers spoke out about how much they will miss their food and fun times in the restaurant, from their famous red beans and rice to their crawfish boils.

As some of you may have heard already, Zachary's Cajun Cafe is officially closed for business indefinitely due to... Posted by Zachary's Cajun Cafe on Thursday, July 2, 2020

“So very sorry to hear this. Your food was simply amazing! God Bless you and the family of wonderful staff,” said Steven Hart, one of their followers in the comments.

“I’m so sorry to hear that. My heart breaks for the businesses that won’t survive this. Definitely will be missed,” said Kelley Miller Guthrie, another follower in the comments.

Other restaurants and businesses in the Houston area have also suffered similar fate such as Bernie’s Burger Bus, Dolce Vita Pizzeria in Montrose and Barry’s Pizza.