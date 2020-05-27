Barry’s Pizza to permanently close their doors after 37 years due to COVID-19

HOUSTON – Popular Houston pizza spot Barry’s Pizza announced they will shut their doors permanently.

The announcement came via Facebook Tuesday afternoon, citing COVID-19 as the reason for the closure.

“Well friends, it’s official,” Barry’s said on their Facebook page. “COVID-19 killed Barry’s. We had a great 37 year run. I’ll carry these memories always.”

Well, friends, It's official. Covid 19 killed Barry's. We had a great 37 year run. I'll carry these memories always Posted by Barry's Pizza on Tuesday, May 26, 2020

The announcement came with outpouring support from longtime visitors reminiscing about their memories of Barry’s, from first dates to family traditions.

Barry’s Pizza initially closed their doors March 28 to “weather the COVID-19 storm” after testing their takeout system, according to a video announcement on their Facebook page.

The restaurant also has a location inside Hobby Airport, however no word on whether it will also close permanently, Eater Houston reported.