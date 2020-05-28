Bernie’s Burger Bus to permanently close its doors this Sunday

HOUSTON – Beloved burger joint Bernie’s Burger Bus announced it will permanently shut its doors this Sunday.

“It is with a heavy heart that I have to communicate this, but with accumulating debt, decreased sales, and the rising cost of doing business, we were starting to move into the danger zone,” Turner said. “I was not going to be able to afford (to pay) the remaining 10 of 114 staff I had left, and paying my team was more important to me than anything else.”

According to Turner, paying for the construction of the Missouri City location instead of taking out a loan and keeping the money in the bank was a fatal mistake.

Turner also said “razor-thin” profit margins, food delivery fees and rising meat prices among other reasons for the closure.

However, not all hope is lost. Turner said while it may not be Bernie’s Burger Bus, he plans on coming back to the local food scene after taking time off to rest, be with family and recalibrate.

“I have nothing but high praise for Houston,” says Turner. “You made my dream come true and over the past 9.5 years. You’ve helped support the lives of hundreds of Bernie’s Burger Bus team members. Please continue to follow me on my journey. I’m fortunate to have options, and no matter where I go, my remaining staff will be by my side.”

Bernie’s Burger Bus will be open Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. will be Bernie’s Burger Bus’ final day of service. Turner will be at the Bellaire location to serve up his prized burgers one last time.

Direct delivery and curbside pickup are also available via online ordering.