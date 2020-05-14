Beloved Montrose pizzeria Dolce Vita Pizzeria Enoteca set to close May 24

HOUSTON – A longtime staple of Houston’s restaurant scene is closing its doors later this month, according to Houston Food Finder.

Dolce Vita Pizzeria Enoteca, located at 550 Westheimer in Houston, plans to serve their last pizza on May 24. Owner and chef Marco Wiles says the restaurant was sold to an unnamed investment group.

“I have no idea what the plans are,” he told Houston Food Finder.

Wiles said the 25 percent dine-in capacity rule set by Gov. Greg Abbott’s Strike Force to reopen Texas was “hard enough." Curbside and take-out orders will continue until the closure date.

Dolce Vita’s employees will move to Wiles’ other concepts, DeMarco Cucina E Vino and Vinoteca Poscol, both located on Westheimer, Houston Food Finder reported.

Dolce Vita opened in January 2006, known for its neapolitan-style Italian food from artisan pizzas to pastas, their website said.