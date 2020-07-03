5 things for Houstonians to know for Friday, July 3

Here are things you need to know for Friday, July 3:

1. Everything you need to know about Gov. Abbott’s statewide mask order before it goes into effect

Gov. Greg Abbott signed an executive order Thursday requiring all Texans to wear masks or face coverings in public places and in businesses. There are few exceptions to the order that came as Texas continues to see swelling coronavirus numbers.

While Abbott signed the order Thursday afternoon, it is set to go into effect at noon on Friday, July 3.

2. Texas announces extension of emergency SNAP benefits amid COVID-19 pandemic

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday the state will provide $182 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of July, as the state continues to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size.

3. Soldier’s estranged wife charged in connection with Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen’s disappearance, officials say

Officials identified two suspects tied to Fort Hood solider Vanessa Guillen’s disappearance Thursday evening.

Cecily Aguilar, 22, is charged in connection with the disappearance of Guillen. Aguilar is charged with one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas. U.S. Army Specialist Aaron Robinson, 20, who officials say committed suicide earlier this week, is accused of killing Guillen. Officials said Aguilar is Robinson’s estranged wife.

4. Young people are throwing coronavirus parties with a payout when one gets infected, official says

Some young people in Alabama are throwing Covid-19 parties, a disturbing competition where people who have coronavirus attend and the first person to get infected receives a payout, local officials said.

The parties are being held in Tuscaloosa, and infected people are urged to attend so others can intentionally contract the virus, City Council member Sonya McKinstry told CNN.

5. A groom dies of coronavirus two days after getting married; 100 of his wedding guests test positive

More than 100 people attending a wedding in India tested positive for COVID-19, including the groom who died two days after tying the knot, Indian newspaper “The Times of India” reported.

The groom, 30, came down with the illness on June 14 and tried to postpone the wedding, but family members from both sides expressed disagreement, citing “financial losses due to venue cancellations”, a family relative told The Indian Express.

3 things to share

WORD OF THE DAY

Nankeen [nan-keen] (noun) 1. a firm, durable, yellow or buff fabric, formerly made from a natural-colored Chinese cotton; 2. a twilled material made from other cotton and dyed in imitation of this fabric; 3. nankeens, garments made of this material; 4. a yellow or buff color; 5. Also called Nankeen porcelain, Nanking china, Nanking ware. a type of Chinese porcelain having blue ornament on a white ground.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

July 3, 1863: On the third day of the Battle of Gettysburg, Confederate General Robert E. Lee’s last attempt at breaking the Union line ends in failure, bringing the most decisive battle of the American Civil War to an end.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“There are no passengers on spaceship earth. We are all crew.” - Marshall McLuhan

