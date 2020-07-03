Fort Bend ISD considers allowing parents to decide whether to opt for in-person or virtual classes

Fort Bend ISD, the 8th largest school district in Texas with over 78,000 students, is close to unveiling its plans for the 2020-2021 school year. Schools are scheduled to open on August 12, and the district will hold its next big virtual meeting with parents on July 13.

Previously, district officials said they were planning to have all of the younger students, grades Pre-K through sixth grade, attend school and learn face-to-face from teachers all day, five days a week.

As for students in grades seventh through 12th, they would be placed in a hybrid program, where they go to school for face-to-face learning part of the time and learn from home via computer part of the time.

However, Superintendent Dr. Charles DuPre has announced that the plan is changing.

“Our goal is to have any child in school all day, every day. Any child who wants to do that,” DuPre said.

Fort Bend ISD officials plan to ask each parent to choose whether they want their children to attend or learn from home virtually.

However, the “hybrid” plan, where students participate in both virtual and in-person learning, is not completely off the table, officials said.

The level of uncertainty remains high as COVID-19 continues to spike in the Greater Houston area. Officials admit the plans can change at the drop of a dime.