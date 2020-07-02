A groom dies of coronavirus two days after getting married; 100 of his wedding guests test positive

BIHAR, India – More than 100 people attending a wedding in India tested positive for COVID-19, including the groom who died two days after tying the knot, Indian newspaper “The Times of India” reported.

The wedding took place in Bihar, located in northeastern India. The Times of India reported approximately 400 guests attended the wedding.

The groom, 30, came down with the illness on June 14 and tried to postpone the wedding, but family members from both sides expressed disagreement, citing “financial losses due to venue cancellations”, a family relative told The Indian Express.

On the day of the wedding, he reported having a running temperature and fatigue. He was able to perform all pre-wedding functions after taking paracetamol, The Indian Express reported.

The 30-year-old groom was a software engineer who traveled from Gurgaon, near New Delhi in late May. He died on June 17.

According to Indian health officials, the bride was not among the 100 guests who tested positive. It took weeks to contact-trace all exposed guests and test them, The Indian Express reported.

Associated Press reported that India‘s total cases of the coronavirus reached 585,493 Wednesday, with 400,000 reported in June alone.