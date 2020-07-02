These are the exceptions to Gov. Greg Abbott’s statewide mask order

HOUSTON – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Thursday requiring Texans to wear masks or face coverings in public and in businesses. The order will go into effect Friday at noon and has few exceptions.

All Texans who live in counties with more than 20 coronavirus cases must adhere to the order.

Exceptions to the order

Children under the age of 10

Any person with a medical condition or disability that prevents wearing a face covering

Any person consuming food or drink or is seated at a restaurant to eat or drink

Any person that is exercising or engaging in physical activities outdoors and is maintaining safe social distancing from people who are not part of their household

Any person who is driving alone or with passengers who are in the same household as the driver

Any person obtaining a service that requires temporary removal of the covering during security surveillance, screening or need for specific access to the face (like while visiting a bank or obtaining personal care involving the face).

Any person in a pool, lake or similar body of water

Any person who is voting, assisting a voter, serving as a poll watcher or actively administering an election (but wearing a mask is strongly encouraged)

Any person who is actively providing access to religious worship (but wearing a mask is strongly encouraged)

Any person while the person is giving a speech for broadcast or to an audience

Any person who meets the criteria laid out by the Texas Division of Emergency Management regarding minimal cases of COVID-19 and whose county judge has opted out of the face-covering requirement (but wearing a mask is strongly encouraged)

If Texans are found in violation of the rule, they will be penalized, first with a verbal or written warning and then with fines, the order rules.