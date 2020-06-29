Restaurants going back to 50% capacity as coronavirus cases climb

HOUSTON – Restaurants in Texas are going back 50% capacity Monday as the number of coronavirus cases continued to increase over the weekend.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an order Friday, requiring bars to close again. Another part of that order was that restaurants must move back to 50% capacity beginning Monday. Before the order, restaurants could operate dining rooms at 75% capacity.

The order comes at a time when the number of reported COVID-19 cases in the Greater Houston area rose by more than 3,800 between Friday and Sunday. On Monday morning, the number stood at more than 45,000 cases.

Alex Tsounakas, one of the owners of Snappy’s Café and Grill in Katy, said he understands the measures but is ready for things to get back to normal.

“We have to comply to try to keep ourselves and our customers safe,” Tsounakas said. “I don’t know how long this thing is going to go on, but I just hope it’s not the new norm.”

Abbott said that reopening plans are on pause while coronavirus cases remain high.