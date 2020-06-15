The week ahead in Houston: Monday is deadline to register to vote in the Texas primary runoff

Here are some things happening in the week ahead:

Monday is your deadline to register to vote in the Texas primary runoff

Texans who want to vote in the upcoming Texas primary runoff election have until Monday, to register.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott delayed the upcoming primary runoffs from May to July after the coronavirus pandemic hit the state of Texas.

Click here for information on how to register.

2 confederate statues in Houston to be relocated from public parks in commemoration of Juneteenth

Last week, Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the city’s plans to relocate two Confederate statues, the Dowling and Spirit of Confederacy, in commemoration of Juneteenth.

Friday will mark Juneteenth – the celebration commemorating the day news of the end of slavery in the U.S. reached Texas. The celebration began June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers landed in Galveston with news that the Civil War had ended and that slavery had been abolished. The news came more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

Click here for more information.

See a full list of artwork in Houston that are connected to the Confederacy, the Civil War or slavery here.

Fort Bend County launching $22 million small business emergency grant program Monday

Fort Bend County is launching a $22 million small business emergency grant program, on Monday, June 15th at 8:00am, to address the financial hardships small businesses in the area have experienced due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The $22 million dollars allocated to the program comes from the federal CARES ACT, according to a release.

The grants, up to $10,000 per business, are available to small businesses who incurred eligible expenses under the CARES Act, including the purchase of Personal Protective Equipment, re-opening supplies, renovations, equipment, inventory, and remote working expenses, as well as and lease/mortgage assistance and utilities. The business must have incurred these expenses as of April 3, 2020 when Fort Bend county issued its Stay At Home order, according to the release.

Harris County Courthouse Complex to reopen on Fridays, District Clerk’s Office to reopen to the public by appointment only

The downtown Courthouse Complex will reopen on Fridays, beginning on Friday June 12.

Since late March, the Criminal Justice Center, the Juvenile Justice Center, and the Civil Courthouse have been closed on Fridays due to the coronavirus crisis.

In addition, attorneys and pro-se filers will once again be able to deposit documents into the drop box located in the lobby of the Criminal Justice Center on Fridays.

As the courthouses reopen on Friday, the District Clerk's Office will reopen to the public on an appointment only basis on Monday, June 15

The Courthouse Complex itself will maintain its current 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. schedule.

New safety procedures ask that everyone entering the courthouses wear a mask or face covering, cooperate with medical screening, practice social distancing, and observe proper hand hygiene. Hand sanitizer is available to the public throughout the courthouse complex.

Judges are requiring all visitors to wear a mask or a face covering in their courtrooms.

Testing sites: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Harris County this week

Harris County Public Health has a total of six test sites in Harris County. Residents from surrounding counties can also get tested at any of these sites.

Testing is free and quick: sign up, do the online assessment and drive to the test site. Results are available in 3-5 business days. Register at www.hcphtx.org or call 832-927-7575. To get tested the next day, call or register online after 2:00 p.m. You must take the self-assessment to get an authorization code for a testing site.

Two stationary sites are in CyFair at the Ken Pridgeon Stadium, 11355 Falcon Rd, Houston, TX 77065 and Pasadena, on the San Jacinto College Central Campus, 8060 Spencer Hwy, Pasadena, TX 77505. Stationary sites are open 6 days, Monday-Saturday. Mobile sites are open Monday-Saturday but closed one weekday.

Mobile locations for the week of June 15-20:

Each location is open Monday-Saturday. Additional closures are specified.

El Franco Lee Park

9400 Hall Rd, Houston, TX 77089

Closed Tuesday, June 16

Baytown Clinton Annex

701 Baker, Baytown, TX 77520

Closed Wednesday, June 17

Bear Creek Park

3505 War Memorial St, Houston, TX 77084

Closed Thursday, June 18

Turner Stadium

1700 Wilson Rd, Humble, TX 77338

Closed Friday, June 19

The Woodlands Children’s Museum to reopen Monday with pandemic protocols in place

The Woodlands Children’s Museum is opening back up just in time for summer.

According to a post of the museum’s Facebook page, its doors will be opening again starting Monday, with a few caveats.

In an effort to follow the 50% social distancing capacity guidelines, the museum will be offering four 90-minute sessions Monday through Saturday. It will be closed on Sunday for the time being, according to the website.

Those interested in going to the museum will need to reserve a place for one of the four time slots, which are 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Rooftop Cinema Club’s Blvd. Place location will open on Tuesday. Here’s what you need to know.

Summer nights on the rooftop are coming back to Houston as Rooftop Cinema Club’s Blvd. Place location will reopen with classic movie showings starting June 16, Houston CultureMap reported.

Moviegoers can expect panoramic views from the rooftop along with an extensive list of showings. Food from Montrose’s Good Dog Houston and craft cocktails will be served, although all transactions will be contactless to ensure the health and safety of guests and employees.

Opening Night will start off with popular classic films such as “Pretty Woman,” “Love Jones” and “The Birdcage”, Rooftop Cinema Club said on their website.

Click here for more information.