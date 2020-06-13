Need something to do? The Woodlands Children’s Museum is opening back up

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – The Woodlands Children’s Museum is opening back up just in time for summer.

According to a post of the museum’s Facebook page, its doors will be opening again starting Monday, with a few caveats.

In an effort to follow the 50% social distancing capacity guidelines, the museum will be offering four 90-minute sessions Monday through Saturday. It will be closed on Sunday for the time being, according to the website.

Those interested in going to the museum will need to reserve a place for one of the four time slots, which are 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.

Members will need to indicate how many of the named members on the membership card will be attending.

Non-members will need to select a time and purchase tickets online. The cost of admission is $7 per adult and children ages 1 and older.

Click here to make a reservation or learn more.