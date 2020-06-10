Rooftop Cinema Club’s Blvd. Place location will open on June 16. Here’s what you need to know.

HOUSTON – Summer nights on the rooftop are coming back to Houston as Rooftop Cinema Club’s Blvd. Place location will reopen with classic movie showings starting June 16, Houston CultureMap reported.

Moviegoers can expect panoramic views from the rooftop along with an extensive list of showings. Food from Montrose’s Good Dog Houston and craft cocktails will be served, although all transactions will be contactless to ensure the health and safety of guests and employees.

Opening Night will start off with popular classic films such as “Pretty Woman,” “Love Jones” and “The Birdcage”, Rooftop Cinema Club said on their website.

Guests are also strongly encouraged to purchase their movie tickets online, according to their main website. Capacity will be set at 50% to ensure proper social distancing protocols.

Tickets for opening night are on sale Wednesday, starting at $17 per person. Student discounts and specials for couples are also available.

To purchase tickets, click here.

Rooftop Cinema Club has two other drive-in locations in the Heights area (at Sawyer Yards, 2301 Summer, Houston) and Spring (next to Hurricane Harbor Splashtown, 213000 I-45 Frontage, Spring).