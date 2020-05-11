Ask 2: When are offices allowed to reopen?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

The question: When are offices allowed to reopen?

The answer: Single-person offices were among the list of businesses allowed to reopen Friday, per Gov. Gregg Abbott’s executive order to reopen Texas businesses.

However, on May 18, the list will be expanded to allow offices operating with 5 people or at 25 percent capacity to reopen, according to Abbott’s order.

Office employers and employees must follow social distancing regulations and the minimum standard health protocols established by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Some of the rules include:

Washing or sanitizing hands before entering the office

Limiting the use of standard-size elevators to only four people at a time.

Wearing masks when inside elevators

Disinfecting any items that come in contact with customers

View all protocols that should be followed by office-based employers below:

View all protocols that should be followed by office-based employees below:

Other businesses allowed to reopen next Monday include gyms, exercise facilities and non-essential manufacturing facilities.

